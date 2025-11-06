The fight against authoritarianism isn't over after election night

Tuesday’s elections were a blowout for the Democratic Party. Democrats won all 18 key races, flipping multiple seats and strengthening a growing blue wave across the country.

However, America is still up against Trump’s ever expanding authoritarian actions: weaponizing the justice system against political enemies, deploying troops on the streets, and strategizing to steal the next election by revoking mail-in voting and implementing rigged election maps.

Senator Jeff Merkley from Oregon joined Jen to talk about what it will take to stand up against Trump and how we can fight back against these attempts to destroy democracy.

Speaking of fighting for democracy, last week twenty-four Democratic attorney generals, plus three governors, successfully sued the Trump Administration over their withholding of emergency SNAP funding.

Attorney General Andrea Campbell [27:29], from Massachusetts, was one of the leading AGs to take Trump to task and fight for Americans regardless of party or geography.

Jen talked with her about the lawsuit, what it means that the judge sided with those defending SNAP, and how states like Massachusetts are preparing for Trump only partially funding the SNAP program through November.