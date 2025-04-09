Playback speed
Rep. Ritchie Torres on the Whiplash of Trump's Tariffs

"The only certainty is uncertainty"
Ritchie Torres
and
Jennifer Rubin
Apr 09, 2025
4
3
Transcript

Today, Donald Trump announced plans to pause his tariff order for 90 days for most countries—excluding China which was slapped with a 125% raise on all duties effective immediately. But the trade war isn’t exactly over. The only question left is: what’s next? Jen Rubin joins Rep. Ritchie Torres to discuss the senseless financial harm and the plan (or lack thereof) moving forward.

Congressman Ritchie Torres is the U.S. Representative for New York's 15th congressional district. He is a member of the Committee on Financial Services and the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. Previously, Torres served as the New York City Councilmember for the 15th district. Torres was the first openly LGBTQ+ candidate to be elected to legislative office in the Bronx, and the youngest member of the city council.

