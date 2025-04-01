Rahna Epting and Jen Rubin on the Hands Off! National Day of Action

Rahna Epting joins Jen Rubin to kick off the week-long buildup to the nationwide Hands Off! rallies on April 5.

Rahna Epting is the Executive Director of MoveOn, a member-led grassroots progressive organization working to make this country a place where everyone can thrive; she leads both Move Civic Action and MoveOn Political Action, working to advance progressive policies and social change and elect candidates who are committed to standing up for an inclusive, progressive agenda. Prior to her work at MoveOn, she served as the chief of staff at Every Voice, and she was the Member Political Programs director of the Service Employees International Union.