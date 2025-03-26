Playback speed
Mallory McMorrow and Jen Rubin on why hate won't win

Mallory McMorrow
Mar 26, 2025
Jen Rubin is joined by Senator Mallory McMorrow to discuss her new book Hate Won't Win: Find Your Power and Leave This Place Better Than You Found It.

Mallory McMorrow is the Michigan State Senate Majority Whip and author of the newMcMorrow hit the ground running during her first term in the Michigan Senate, winning policy changes such as ending Michigan’s tampon tax, helping struggling businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, and protecting certain individuals (including domestic violence survivors) by creating an address confidentiality program. She also became an overnight sensation for a floor speech standing up against false, bigoted, homophobic attacks on her and her colleagues.

Mallory McMorrow
Jennifer Rubin
