The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
2

Waiting on the judicial branch to save democracy: Janai Nelson on the legal battles ahead

"We know that we have white supremacist, patriarchal origins to our Constitution. But we also know that we quickly learned that the original constitution was unsustainable for American democracy"
Janai Nelson's avatar
April Ryan's avatar
Janai Nelson
and
April Ryan
Jul 03, 2025
1
2
Share
Transcript

April Ryan and Janai Nelson discuss the conservative leaning of SCOTUS, how the Trump administration has denied multiple court orders, and America’s ugly, racist past.

Janai Nelson is President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF). The nation’s premier civil rights law organization fighting for racial justice and equality. Nelson formerly served as Associate Director-Counsel and as a member of LDF’s litigation and policy teams. She has also served as interim director of LDF’s Thurgood Marshall Institute and in various other leadership capacities at LDF.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture