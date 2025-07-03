Waiting on the judicial branch to save democracy: Janai Nelson on the legal battles ahead

April Ryan and Janai Nelson discuss the conservative leaning of SCOTUS, how the Trump administration has denied multiple court orders, and America’s ugly, racist past.

Janai Nelson is President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF). The nation’s premier civil rights law organization fighting for racial justice and equality. Nelson formerly served as Associate Director-Counsel and as a member of LDF’s litigation and policy teams. She has also served as interim director of LDF’s Thurgood Marshall Institute and in various other leadership capacities at LDF.