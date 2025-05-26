Katie Phang and Paul Rieckhoff on the importance of Memorial Day

speaks with veteran and activist

about the true meaning of Memorial Day. It should be a gut check for Americans to remember the values and sacrifices that underpin our democracy, not politicized by Trump to push his partisan agenda.

To learn more about Tragedy Assistance Programs for Survivors (TAPS), a national nonprofit organization providing compassionate care and comprehensive resources to all those grieving a death in the military or veteran community, click here.

Paul Rieckhoff is the Founder and CEO of Independent Veterans of America. Rieckhoff is a nationally-recognized independent authority on politics, war, the military, and veterans affairs. He’s an experienced media personality, author, political strategist. media critic, renowned social entrepreneur, Political Science professor, moderator and host.