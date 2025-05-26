The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Katie Phang and Paul Rieckhoff on the importance of Memorial Day

"This is completely unprecedented, dangerous, and f****d up right? This is not normal and we can't normalize it in any way"
Katie Phang
and
Paul Rieckhoff
May 26, 2025
Katie Phang
speaks with veteran and activist
Paul Rieckhoff
about the true meaning of Memorial Day. It should be a gut check for Americans to remember the values and sacrifices that underpin our democracy, not politicized by Trump to push his partisan agenda.

To learn more about Tragedy Assistance Programs for Survivors (TAPS), a national nonprofit organization providing compassionate care and comprehensive resources to all those grieving a death in the military or veteran community, click here.

Paul Rieckhoff is the Founder and CEO of Independent Veterans of America. Rieckhoff is a nationally-recognized independent authority on politics, war, the military, and veterans affairs. He’s an experienced media personality, author, political strategist. media critic, renowned social entrepreneur, Political Science professor, moderator and host.

