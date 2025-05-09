Judge Rules that Detained Tufts Student Must Be Released: Andrew Weissmann explains

On Friday, Vermont Federal District Court Judge William K. Sessions III ordered the immediate release of Rümeysa Öztürk, the Tufts University student who was grabbed off the street by ICE in March and has been held in a detention center in Louisiana ever since.

Relatedly, Stephen Miller recently told reports that the Administration is “actively looking at” methods to remove the right to due process for migrants. Miller made the bizarre claim that the courts don’t have jurisdiction over immigration cases, but rather the Executive Branch maintains control. This is not true.

Jen is joined by Andrew Weissmann to discuss what happened in Ms. Öztürk’s hearing, what the Judge’s statement about “chilling speech” means, and Stephen Miller and Kash Patel’s shocking statements on due process.

Andrew Weissmann is a professor of practice at NYU school of law who served as a lead prosecutor in Robert S. Mueller’s Special Counsel’s Office and as General Counsel for the FBI. Stay connected with Andrew on his Substack here.