Share post
Jen Rubin and Congresswoman Madeleine Dean on the Controversial Continuing Resolution

Madeleine Dean
and
Jennifer Rubin
Mar 14, 2025
1
Jen Rubin is joined by Pennsylvanian Congresswoman Madeleine Dean to talk through the impending government shutdown and the devastating effects the Trump-Musk regime has had on the economy.

Congresswoman Madeleine Dean has been representing the 4th district of Pennsylvania since she won her first race in 2018. At the time, Pennsylvania had 18 Congressional seats and zero women representing them. Congresswoman Dean currently serves on the House Appropriations and House Foreign Affairs Committees.

