Jen Rubin and Congressman Dan Goldman on Elon Musk's Power Grab

Jen Rubin and Congressman Dan Goldman discuss the impact of Elon Musk’s meddling in federal funds and grants.

Congressman Dan Goldman is an attorney who, before running for office, served as lead counsel in the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump and as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of New York. He has written about, and provided expert analysis on, significant topics ranging from criminal justice reform to the Special Counsel’s investigation.