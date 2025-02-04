The Contrarian
The Contrarian
Jen Rubin and Congressman Dan Goldman on Elon Musk's Power Grab
56
34
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -15:13
-15:13

Jen Rubin and Congressman Dan Goldman on Elon Musk's Power Grab

Jennifer Rubin
and
DG
Feb 04, 2025
56
34
Share
Transcript

Jen Rubin and Congressman Dan Goldman discuss the impact of Elon Musk’s meddling in federal funds and grants.

Congressman Dan Goldman is an attorney who, before running for office, served as lead counsel in the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump and as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of New York. He has written about, and provided expert analysis on, significant topics ranging from criminal justice reform to the Special Counsel’s investigation.

Discussion about this episode

The Contrarian
The Contrarian
Unflinching journalism in defense of democracy
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
DG
Jennifer Rubin
Recent Episodes
Coffee with The Contrarians
  Jennifer Rubin and Norman Eisen
Coffee with The Contrarians
  Norman Eisen and Jennifer Rubin
Jen Rubin and Steven Cook on America's transatlantic relations
  Jennifer Rubin and Steven Cook
Jen & Norm's Contrarians’ Day Live!
  Jonathan AlterJennifer Rubin, and Norman Eisen
Jen Rubin and Adam Hochschild look to history to explain the present
  Jennifer Rubin and Adam Hochschild
Amb. Susan Rice and Jen Rubin on Trump's wrecking-ball impact on international relations
  Jennifer Rubin and Ambassador Susan E. Rice
Meet our Founding Contributors
  The Contrarian
Trump's influence on the economy from a historical perspective
  Jennifer Rubin and H.W. Brands