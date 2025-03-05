Playback speed
Jen Rubin and Andrew Weissmann on 5-4 SCOTUS ruling releasing USAID funds

Andrew Weissmann
and
Jennifer Rubin
Mar 05, 2025
In a 5-4 ruling today, the Supreme Court agreed with federal U.S. District Judge Amir Ali who ordered the Trump Administration to unfreeze $2 billion in foreign aid. Jen Rubin and Andrew Weissmann discuss what the ruling means, which Justices signed on, and what’s next.

Andrew Weissmann is a professor of practice at NYU school of law who served as a lead prosecutor in Robert S. Mueller’s Special Counsel’s Office and as General Counsel for the FBI. Stay connected with Andrew on his Substack here.

Jennifer Rubin
