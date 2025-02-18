Jen Rubin and Adam Hochschild look to history to explain the present

Adam Hochschild is an author and an award-winning historian who brings to life 1917-1921 in America—the forgotten yet crucial window between World War I and the Roaring Twenties. Some include King Leopold's Ghost, To End All Wars: A Story of Loyalty and Rebellion, 1914–1918, Bury the Chains, and The Mirror at Midnight. Adam is also an Advisory Board Member with the Human Rights Center and lecturer at the Graduate School of Journalism, UC Berkeley.