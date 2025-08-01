The rich and powerful go unpunished: Julie K. Brown on the scale of the Epstein scandal

Julie K. Brown is an investigative journalist whose 2017 probe into Jeffrey Epstein won multiple journalism awards, including a George Polk Award. She is still actively reporting on the topic, including Trump’s connecting with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s role in the sex trafficking conspiracy.

Now, she joins Jen for an in-depth interview to discuss the years long conspiracy of Jeffery Epstein and the web of rich and powerful individuals and institutions who enabled him.

Viewer discretion is advised.

Julie K. Brown is a member of the Miami Herald’s Investigative Team. Her 2017 probe into Palm Beach sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein won multiple journalism awards, including a George Polk Award. She was also a member of the Herald’s 2022 Pulitzer-Prize-winning team recognized for its coverage of the Surfside condo collapse.