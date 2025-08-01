The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The rich and powerful go unpunished: Julie K. Brown on the scale of the Epstein scandal

"These victims feel betrayed once again, by the DOJ and by our government officials who, they believe, are still covering up for wealthy and powerful men."
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Julie K. Brown's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
and
Julie K. Brown
Aug 01, 2025
3
5
Transcript

Julie K. Brown is an investigative journalist whose 2017 probe into Jeffrey Epstein won multiple journalism awards, including a George Polk Award. She is still actively reporting on the topic, including Trump’s connecting with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s role in the sex trafficking conspiracy.

Now, she joins Jen for an in-depth interview to discuss the years long conspiracy of Jeffery Epstein and the web of rich and powerful individuals and institutions who enabled him.

Viewer discretion is advised.

