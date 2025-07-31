The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1
4

Gaza is starving

The Contrarian's avatar
The Contrarian
Jul 31, 2025
1
4
Share

The most respected Israeli sources now confirm what many have long warned: Gaza is in a state of famine. As children starve and outrage grows, it’s time for world leaders to hold Netanyahu accountable for his cruelty.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture