Gaza is starving

The most respected Israeli sources now confirm what many have long warned: Gaza is in a state of famine. As children starve and outrage grows, it’s time for world leaders to hold Netanyahu accountable for his cruelty.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
The Contrarian Pod
Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen bring you the best of The Contrarian's unflinching journalism to defend democracy—truthful, not neutral. Listen for political and legal analysis, uncompromising interviews, and steps for actionable resistance in defense of democracy.Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen bring you the best of The Contrarian's unflinching journalism to defend democracy—truthful, not neutral. Listen for political and legal analysis, uncompromising interviews, and steps for actionable resistance in defense of democracy.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post