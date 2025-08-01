The Contrarian

Every protest matters: Ezra Levin on getting involved in the movement

"They get to show up with a big crowd and a peaceful protest, and suddenly you have them as part of the movement."
Ezra Levin
and
Jennifer Rubin
Aug 01, 2025
This July, Indivisible launched a campaign to place billboards in GOP districts demanding their representatives release the Epstein files.

billboard add asking to have the epstein files released

Additionally, they’ve launched the One Million Rising campaign with the goal of training one million people in the strategic logic and practice of non-cooperation. Sign up here to join the effort!

Jen is joined by Ezra to discuss the need for transparency in the Epstein case, why it only takes one friend to convince someone to get more politically active, and why showing up in the streets matters.

Ezra Levin is the co-founder and co-executive director of Indivisible, a grassroots organization made up of thousands of group leaders and more than a million members taking regular, iterative, and increasingly complex actions to resist the GOPs agenda, elect local champions, and fight for progressive policies.

