Doug Jones on the MAGA sycophants dismantling the Justice Department

Top MAGA figureheads in the Justice Department such as Pam Bondi, Emil Bove, and Todd Blanche (who recently visited Ghislaine Maxwell in prison) are more than Trump loyalists; they’re former Trump lawyers. Bondi represented Trump during his first impeachment trial, Bove served on his legal team in 2023, and Blanche represented him in the 2024 NYC criminal trial. Their goal is not to serve law without fear or favor, but to serve the King.

Former Senator Doug Jones joins Jen to discuss the DOJ’s “junk complaints” against federal judges, the Supreme Court’s coopting of the so-called “shadow docket,” and the need for Chief Justice John Roberts to use his bully pulpit to call out the Administration.

Senator Doug Jones represented Alabama in the United States Senate from 2018-2021. He was a member of the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee; the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee and the Committee on Aging. He also served on the Homeland Security Committee for one year prior to joining the Armed Services Committee. Jones is currently a Distinguished Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress.