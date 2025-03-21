Playback speed
Ezra Levin of Indivisible talks to Jen Rubin

On the swell of organized, collective action we're seeing nationwide and the upcoming Keep Your Hands Off protest on April 5
Ezra Levin
and
Jennifer Rubin
Mar 21, 2025
Ezra Levin is the co-founder and co-executive director of Indivisible, a grassroots organization made up of thousands of group leaders and more than a million members taking regular, iterative, and increasingly complex actions to resist the GOPs agenda, elect local champions, and fight for progressive policies.

Ezra Levin
Jennifer Rubin
