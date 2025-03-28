Congressman Don Beyer and Jen Rubin on Institute of Peace raid and Republican loyalty to Trump

Jen Rubin is joined by Congressman Don Beyer to discuss DOGE’s recent raid against the U.S. Institute of Peace and Republicans’ inability to sever themselves from Trump.

Congressman Don Beyer is serving his fifth term as the U.S. Representative from Virginia’s 8th District and sits on the Joint Economic Committee, the Ways and Means Committee, the Subcommittee on Trade, and the Subcommittee on Tax. He was the Lieutenant Governor of Virginia from 1990 to 1998, and was Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein under President Obama.