Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
2

Congressman Don Beyer and Jen Rubin on Institute of Peace raid and Republican loyalty to Trump

Congressman Don Beyer
and
Jennifer Rubin
Mar 28, 2025
1
2
Share
Transcript

Jen Rubin is joined by Congressman Don Beyer to discuss DOGE’s recent raid against the U.S. Institute of Peace and Republicans’ inability to sever themselves from Trump.

Congressman Don Beyer is serving his fifth term as the U.S. Representative from Virginia’s 8th District and sits on the Joint Economic Committee, the Ways and Means Committee, the Subcommittee on Trade, and the Subcommittee on Tax. He was the Lieutenant Governor of Virginia from 1990 to 1998, and was Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein under President Obama.

The Contrarian
The Contrarian
Authors
Congressman Don Beyer
Writes Congressman Don Beyer Subscribe
Jennifer Rubin
Recent Posts
Rep. Jake Auchincloss and Jen Rubin discuss Trump tariffs and the right to free speech
  Jake Auchincloss and Jennifer Rubin
Where in the World is Tim Mak? An update from Kyiv
  Tim Mak and Jennifer Rubin
Rep. Mikie Sherrill and Jen Rubin on Signalgate
  Jennifer Rubin
Mallory McMorrow and Jen Rubin on why hate won't win
  Jennifer Rubin and Mallory McMorrow
Dr. Cynthia Miller-Idriss and Bill Braniff on the prevention of violent extremism
  Jennifer RubinDr. Cynthia Miller-Idriss, and Bill Braniff
AG Ellison and AG Platkin on Trump's attacks on state independence
  Jennifer Rubin
Tom Malinowski and Jen Rubin on free media and a Signal slip
  Jennifer Rubin and Tom Malinowski