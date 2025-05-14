The Contrarian

Carlos Eduardo Espina on Escalating Deportation Fears Among Millions of Texans

"You know that the Latino American identity is very connected to the American United States identity, and they can coexist and they can thrive together"
Carlos Eduardo Espina
Jennifer Rubin
May 14, 2025
Since January, the Trump administration has had no second thoughts about its unlawful deportation efforts. In spite of recent Texas federal court rulings, a moment of reconsideration appears ever less likely. Carlos Eduardo Espina joins Jen to talk ICE intimidation, the absence of pushback from local representatives, and where he finds hope.

Carlos is a nonprofit director, activist, and content creator who works to uplift the immigrant community through social media content, community organizing, and charitable causes. He has over 15 million followers on social media, where he posts bilingual videos informing and uplifting the Latino community in the United States. Carlos is the most followed Latino activist in the United States. Beyond making content, Carlos now also leads the nonprofit organization "Migrantes Unidos" and his community center in Houston, Texas.

TikTok: @Carlos_Eduardo_Espina
Instagram: @carlos_eduardo_espina
Facebook: Carlos Eduardo Espina
Substack: Carlos Eduardo Espina

