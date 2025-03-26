Playback speed
AG Ellison and AG Platkin on Trump's attacks on state independence

Jennifer Rubin
Mar 26, 2025
1
1
Transcript

Jen is joined by AG Keith Ellison and AG Matthew Platkin to discuss the terrible impact of the Trump Administration, the illegality of many of its actions, and what Democratic Attorney Generals can do to fight back.

To keep up to date with the events of the Democratic Attorney Generals Association, make sure to take a look at their website here.

Keith Ellison is the 30th Minnesota Attorney General. Previously, Ellison represented Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he championed consumer, worker, environmental, and civil- and human-rights protections.

Matthew Platkin is the 62nd Attorney General of New Jersey. Previously, Platkin served as Chief Counsel to Governor Murphy from January 2018 to October 2020. As Chief Counsel, he oversaw an office of attorneys that advised the Governor on all legal matters, including legislation, executive orders, administrative regulations, and litigation.

The Contrarian
The Contrarian
Authors
Jennifer Rubin
