The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
8

Where in the World is Tim Mak? Jen and Tim on the Success of Ukraine's Operation Spider’s Web

"If you're an underdog, you've got to find creative ways to make the hits count"
Tim Mak's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Tim Mak
and
Jennifer Rubin
Jun 02, 2025
3
8
Share
Transcript

In a surprise attack 18 months in the making, Ukrainian agents successfully executed Operation Spider’s Web, sneaking drones thousands of miles behind enemy lines to destroy billions of dollars worth of Russian aircraft. In the latest episode of Where in the World is Tim Mak? Tim joins Jen from Kyiv to discuss the strike, the ingenuity of Ukrainian special operations, and the future of the war as peace talks conclude in Turkey.

Tim Mak is an international journalist and the founder of Counteroffensive.News — a Kyiv-based publication that uses human interest stories to relay the news of the war in Ukraine. Their journalism tells the personal stories of individuals threatened by authoritarianism.

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture