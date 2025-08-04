Offsides with Pablo Torre: A new Washington Commanders stadium & the future of sports journalism

Pablo Torre is back for another episode of Offsides where he and Jen discuss everything going on in the world of sports. This week, the two discuss the politics of the new Washington Commanders stadium planned for D.C. as part of a $3.8 billion, multi-use development project, the future of sports journalism, and the deep pockets of those in the golf industry.

Pablo Torre is an American sportswriter, podcaster, and television host. He contributes to various programs at ESPN, including Pardon The Interruption and Around The Horn. Keep up with Pablo on his Substack and podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out .