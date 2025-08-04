Verifying truth in Trump's America: Glenn Kessler on the art of fact-checking

After 14 years as editor and chief writer at The Fact Checker at the Washington Post and 28 years total at the newspaper, Glenn Kessler is leaving the outlet.

Now, he joins Jen to discuss how Trump’s introduction to the American political milieu heightened the importance of the fact-checker, how social media has exacerbated the outflow of disinformation, and the future of the traditional news environment.

Glenn Kessler was editor and chief writer of The Fact Checker from 2011 to 2025, making him one of the pioneers of political fact-checking. In a journalism career spanning more than four decades, Kessler covered foreign policy, economic policy, the White House, Congress, politics, airline safety and Wall Street. He was The Washington Post’s chief State Department reporter for nine years, traveling around the world with three secretaries of state.