For today’s feature of Where in the World is Tim Mak? Jen and Tim, reporting from Taipei discuss Trump’s eagerness to exploit allies for autocrats' gain and what Taiwan is learning from the war in Ukraine.

Tim Mak is an international journalist and the founder of Counteroffensive.News — a Kyiv-based publication that uses human interest stories to relay the news of the war in Ukraine. Their journalism tells the personal stories of individuals threatened by authoritarianism.