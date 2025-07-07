The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
6

Prices are rising faster than pay: Rep. Jake Auchincloss on 'cost disease'

"There's too much hubris about what Washington, D.C. knows and can accomplish in a $30 trillion economy"
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Jake Auchincloss's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
and
Jake Auchincloss
Jul 07, 2025
2
6
Share
Transcript

In a recent Economist article, Representative Jake Auchincloss wrote on the notion of ‘cost disease’ - the idea that inflation is not spread equally across the economy, but in key sectors such as healthcare and housing.

Today, Rep. Auchincloss joins Jen to discuss why ‘cost disease’ needs to be the focus of the Democratic Party, how the introduction of new technologies into society often brings hardship along with prosperity, and how the recently passed Reconciliation Bill just made it a lot more difficult to enact progressive policies.

Congressman Jake Auchincloss is serving his third term representing the Massachusetts Fourth. In addition to his work on the House Committee on Energy & Commerce, his areas of focus include healthcare, clean energy, gun violence, and building a strong middle class

Discussion about this video

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture