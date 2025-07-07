Prices are rising faster than pay: Rep. Jake Auchincloss on 'cost disease'

In a recent Economist article, Representative Jake Auchincloss wrote on the notion of ‘cost disease’ - the idea that inflation is not spread equally across the economy, but in key sectors such as healthcare and housing.

Today, Rep. Auchincloss joins Jen to discuss why ‘cost disease’ needs to be the focus of the Democratic Party, how the introduction of new technologies into society often brings hardship along with prosperity, and how the recently passed Reconciliation Bill just made it a lot more difficult to enact progressive policies.

Congressman Jake Auchincloss is serving his third term representing the Massachusetts Fourth. In addition to his work on the House Committee on Energy & Commerce, his areas of focus include healthcare, clean energy, gun violence, and building a strong middle class