Is there hope for North Carolina Democrats? Party Chair Anderson Clayton explains

Last week, former North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that he would be running for Senate in 2026 to replace Sen. Thom Tillis. Within the first 24 hours of his announcement, Cooper’s campaign raised $3.4 million—a new record for a Senate Democratic candidate.

Now, North Carolina Democratic Party chair Anderson Clayton joins Jen to explain how this race can revitalized the states’ Democrats.

Anderson Clayton is the chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party. Elected at 25 years old, she is the youngest chair of a state democratic party. Prior to her election as Chair of North Carolina Democratic Party, Chair Clayton served as a chair of the Person County Democratic Party, her hometown county.