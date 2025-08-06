Texas Democrats put up a fight: Mimi Marziani on the battle to keep voters enfranchised

This past Sunday, over 50 Texas Democrats left the state in order to block the passage of a Republican redistricting plan that disenfranchises Black and Hispanic voters. Now, Gov. Abbot is suing to have the head of Texas House Democrats, Rep. Gene Wu, removed from office while attempting to force the return of other Democrats to meet quorum.

Jen is joined by constitutional law expert and civil rights lawyer Mimi Marziani to discuss why the proposed redistricting map is so harmful, why so many Texans are (rightfully) upset, and what happens next.

Mimi Marziani has more than 15 years of experience in constitutional law and civil rights advocacy and is a nationally recognized expert in voting rights and Texas politics. In addition to teaching constitutional law, Professor Marziani is a frequent speaker in a variety of public forums and has testified before the U.S. Congress and other governmental bodies on numerous occasions. In 2023, she co-founded Marziani, Stevens & Gonzalez PLLC, a boutique law firm providing legal counsel to politically active nonprofits, candidates, election officials, and similar clients.