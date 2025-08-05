Where in the World is Tim Mak? The possibility of a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

Last week, Trump threatened Russia with new sanctions if a ceasefire deal is not reached with Ukraine this Friday. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff is expected to travel to Russia for continued negotiations.

Tim Mak joins Jen to discuss where things stand in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, what it will take for Russia to end its aggression, and Trump’s attitude towards Putin.

Tim Mak is an international journalist and the founder of Counteroffensive.News — a Kyiv-based publication that uses human interest stories to relay the news of the war in Ukraine. Their journalism tells the personal stories of individuals threatened by authoritarianism.