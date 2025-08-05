The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Where in the World is Tim Mak? The possibility of a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

"People are dying for random patches of non-descript scraps of land in the middle of nowhere that have no strategic value except to assuage a dictator's ego."
Tim Mak's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Tim Mak
and
Jennifer Rubin
Aug 05, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Last week, Trump threatened Russia with new sanctions if a ceasefire deal is not reached with Ukraine this Friday. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff is expected to travel to Russia for continued negotiations.

Tim Mak joins Jen to discuss where things stand in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, what it will take for Russia to end its aggression, and Trump’s attitude towards Putin.

Tim Mak is an international journalist and the founder of Counteroffensive.News — a Kyiv-based publication that uses human interest stories to relay the news of the war in Ukraine. Their journalism tells the personal stories of individuals threatened by authoritarianism.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture