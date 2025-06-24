Was the U.S. strike on Iran worth it? Brian O'Neill on the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict

Yesterday, Trump declared a ceasefire between Israel and Iran on social media posting, “THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!” (clearly a master of diplomacy). Only a few hours later, both sides were accused of violating the ceasefire.

Brian O’Neill joins Jen to explain why we won’t know if Iran’s nuclear facilities were successfully destroyed for some time, the effects of the U.S. pulling out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and why striking Iran was so unpopular with the American people.

Brian O’Neill is a professor of practice at Georgia Tech’s Sam Nunn School of International Affairs, where he teaches strategic intelligence. He is a retired CIA senior executive, with past assignments including work on the President’s Daily Brief and service as Deputy Director of Analysis at the National Counterterrorism Center within the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.