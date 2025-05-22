Trump’s Oval Office is Dripping in Gold: Azza Cohen Explains

Every President is able to customize the look and feel of the Oval Office. Trump’s choice of gold embellishments screams royalty, not democracy.

joins us to discuss Trump’s strange interior decoration decisions and what they say about his taste levels, and more importantly, his values.

Azza Cohen (she/her) is an award-winning documentary filmmaker who served as Vice President Kamala Harris's official videographer in the White House. She recently founded a production company with her wife, Kathleen, and is writing a book about visual sexism from a cinematographer's perspective. Uncover and address visual sexism alongside Azza every other week here on The Contrarian and on Instagram and Bluesky. Azza is, in fact, a big fan of The New Yorker, which bought and distributed her film “FLOAT!” in 2023.