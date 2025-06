Pablo Torre joins Jen to discuss why golf as a sport is a humiliation ritual, the social politics of Kaitlin Clark’s rise to WNBA fame, and the Dodgers’ $1 million donation to support immigrants in L.A.

Pablo Torre is an American sportswriter, podcaster, and television host. He contributes to various programs at ESPN, including Pardon The Interruption and Around The Horn. Keep up with Pablo on his Substack and podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out .