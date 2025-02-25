Playback speed
Tom Malinowski and Jen Rubin on U.S. divergence from European allies

Tom Malinowski
and
Jennifer Rubin
Feb 25, 2025
27
13
Yesterday in the United Nations General Assembly, the United States sided with Russia voting against a resolution blaming Russia aggression for the war in Ukraine and calling for immediate peace. Diplomat and former Representative Tom Malinowski and Jen Rubin discuss the U.S. splitting from European allies, the destabilization of the international community, and a way forward.

Tom P. Malinowski is a former U.S. Congressman from New Jersey from 2019 to 2023. A Democrat, he served as Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor in the Obama administration. Before that, he worked with the National Security Council to help end some of the 20th Century’s bloodiest humanitarian crises, and as the chief advocate for Human Rights Watch, leading a bipartisan effort to end the Bush Administration’s use of torture.

The Contrarian
The Contrarian
Authors
Tom Malinowski
Tom Malinowski
Jennifer Rubin
