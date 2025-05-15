The toxic online community pandering to suffering men: Pasha Dashtgard on the manosphere

At its core, the manosphere can be described as the collection of online creators, websites, and forums that perpetuate the ideology of violent male supremacy. Men who feel as though they’ve been slighted by women as a whole gather online to commiserate espouse hateful, misogynistic beliefs.

Jen is joined by PERIL’s Director of Research, Pasha Dashtgard, to discuss the ideology of male supremacy, how young men get drawn into the manosphere, and what communities and loved ones can do to help prevent further radicalization.

Pasha Dashtgard is the Director of Research for the Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab (PERIL). Dr. Dashtgard leads PERIL’s research and evaluation team, overseeing national testing of all prevention and intervention tools alongside primary research in the form of nationally-representative surveys, focus groups, and ethnography. Research projects include analysis using his Male Supremacy Scale (MSS) and its intersections with online behavior, PTSD in solitary confinement, and various projects intervening with populations beset by misinformation, conspiratorial thinking, and political polarization.