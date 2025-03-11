Playback speed
The Real Cost of the Death Penalty

Eliza Orlins
Mar 11, 2025
6
New York City public defender Eliza Orlins discusses the racist history of the death penalty, the brutality of the various execution methods, and its massive expense.

Eliza Orlins
