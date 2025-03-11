The Real Cost of the Death Penalty

Share this postThe ContrarianThe Real Cost of the Death PenaltyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript16Share this postThe ContrarianThe Real Cost of the Death PenaltyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore6The Real Cost of the Death PenaltyEliza OrlinsMar 11, 202516Share this postThe ContrarianThe Real Cost of the Death PenaltyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore6ShareTranscriptNew York City public defender Eliza Orlins discusses the racist history of the death penalty, the brutality of the various execution methods, and its massive expense. Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postThe ContrarianThe Real Cost of the Death PenaltyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe ContrarianSubscribeAuthorsEliza OrlinsWrites Objection: Everything SubscribeRecent PostsJen Rubin and Rep. Shomari Figures on Trump's threats to constituents 7 hrs ago • Jennifer RubinMark S. Zaid and Jen Rubin discuss ongoing litigation against the Trump Administration Mar 10 • Jennifer Rubin and Mark S. Zaid, P.C.Jen Rubin and Ezra Levin discuss effective tactics of resistance Mar 10 • Ezra Levin and Jennifer RubinJen Rubin and Alexander Vindman discuss American Deception of Russia and Betrayal of UkraineMar 7 • Jennifer Rubin and Alexander VindmanRep. Ritchie Torres and Jen Rubin interview fired USAID worker, Nancy BolanMar 6 • Ritchie Torres and Jennifer RubinCuts to USAID hurt EVERYONEMar 6 • Jennifer Rubin and Nancy ClairDaniel Solove and Jen Rubin on technology and privacyMar 6 • Jennifer Rubin and Daniel Solove
