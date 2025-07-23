The state of men with Pasha Dashtgard

Today on The Contrarian Pod, we are so excited to have Pasha Dashtgard, the Director of Research from PERIL, to discuss a new report called “The State of American Men 2025.”

PERIL is the Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab at American University, and they do such important work researching the pathways to radicalization and violent extremism, and intervention methods.

Pasha came by our substack to talk about how women, “wokeness,” and other MAGA bogeymen became enemies of masculinity; why parasocial relationships with online personalities are “empty calories”; and so much more.