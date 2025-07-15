Today, a really great episode of The Contrarian podcast. First up, we are delighted to have back with us Justin Wolfers, Professor of Economics at the University of Michigan, who sat down with Jen Rubin to break down what Trump really wants from his trade war and where we might take it from here. So far, it looks a lot like sending bullets in every direction and not knowing where they’re going to land.

Plus, former Biden Council of Economic Advisors Chair Jared Bernstein and Ernie Tedeschi, former Chief Economist at the CEA and the Director of Economics at the Budget Lab at Yale break down the current landscape of the economy and answer our subscribers’ questions on inflation, rent, social security, and so much more.



You can hear more from Jared Bernstein and even submit questions for him on his weekly Contrarian Substack Live, Let’s Do Lunch.