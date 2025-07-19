The Contrarian

The attack on education with Randi Weingarten & Arne Duncan
The attack on education with Randi Weingarten & Arne Duncan

Jul 19, 2025
Today on The Contrarian Pod, Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers since 2008 joined Norm and I for Coffee with the Contrarians. We discussed how the reconciliation package will affect rural communities and her new book that’s out in September: Why Fascists Fear Teachers: Public Education and the Future of Democracy.

Later on, Contrarian contributor April Ryan is here with Arne Duncan, the former Secretary of Education in President Obama’s cabinet. You can catch The Tea with April Ryan, live, every Thursday, at 5pm eastern on our Substack.

