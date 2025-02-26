Susanne Craig, Russ Buettner, and Jen Rubin on Trump's financial feints

Jen Rubin joins Pulitzer Prize winners and co-authors Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner to explain how Trump 2.0 could be predicted by studying his lifelong business strategy of ‘fake it ‘til you make it’.

In their book Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered his Father’s Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success, Trump’s business history is outlined detailing his inherited wealth and multiple failed entrepreneurial endeavors.

Susanne Craig is an investigative reporter who writes about the intersection of politics, money and government. She has covered Wall Street for The Times and has served as Albany bureau chief. Previously, Ms. Craig was a reporter at The Wall Street Journal and worked at The Globe and Mail, Canada's national newspaper.

Russ Buettner is an investigative reporter for The New York Times. Since 2016, his reporting has focused on the personal finances of President Donald J. Trump, including articles exploring Mr. Trump’s record of failure in Atlantic City and overstating revenues from his businesses.