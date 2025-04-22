Stronger Together: Liz Shuler on the Power of Labor Unions

Since Trump took office in January, his administration has been aggressively anti-worker. In late March, an executive order ending collective bargaining in federal agencies was signed under the guise of national security. Liz Shuler joins Jen to discuss the importance of labor unions, recent legal action taken by the AFL-CIO against the Trump administration, and how the labor movement is key in fighting authoritarianism.

Visit the AFL-CIO’s website to learn more and the Department of People Who Work to become an activist.

Liz Shuler is the President of the AFL-CIO, the democratic federation of 63 national and international unions that represent more than 15 million working people. Shuler is the first woman leader of America’s labor movement. Previously, Liz became the first woman elected to the position of secretary-treasurer at an AFL-CIO convention and the youngest woman ever on the federation’s Executive Council.