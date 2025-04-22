Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
3

Stronger Together: Liz Shuler on the Power of Labor Unions

"When you have unions, negotiate a contract or collective bargaining agreement in a workplace, it inevitably lifts the standards for all working people"
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
Apr 22, 2025
1
3
Share
Transcript

Since Trump took office in January, his administration has been aggressively anti-worker. In late March, an executive order ending collective bargaining in federal agencies was signed under the guise of national security. Liz Shuler joins Jen to discuss the importance of labor unions, recent legal action taken by the AFL-CIO against the Trump administration, and how the labor movement is key in fighting authoritarianism.

Visit the AFL-CIO’s website to learn more and the Department of People Who Work to become an activist.

Liz Shuler is the President of the AFL-CIO, the democratic federation of 63 national and international unions that represent more than 15 million working people. Shuler is the first woman leader of America’s labor movement. Previously, Liz became the first woman elected to the position of secretary-treasurer at an AFL-CIO convention and the youngest woman ever on the federation’s Executive Council.

The Contrarian
The Contrarian
Authors
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
Recent Posts
Banned books and white Christian nationalism: Robert P. Jones in discussion with Jen Rubin
  Jennifer Rubin and Robert P. Jones
Where is Rumeysa Ozturk? Brian Hauss on Tuft Student's Case
  Jennifer Rubin and Brian Hauss
Iran, Israel, and Ineptitude: Steven Cook on Trump's Middle East Policy
  Steven Cook and Jennifer Rubin
Jen and Pablo Torre Step Up to the Plate!
  Pablo Torre and Jennifer Rubin
Sam Sawyer on the legacy of Pope Francis
  Jennifer Rubin and Sam Sawyer
Mike Zamore on midnight SCOTUS ruling blocking Trump deportations
  Jennifer Rubin and Mike Zamore
Is Kilmar Abrejo Garcia a State Hostage? Jason Rezaian explains
  Jennifer Rubin and Jason Rezaian