Sherrilyn Ifill in conversation with Jen Rubin

Sherrilyn Ifill is a Civil Rights legal icon and leader. She is the Vernon E. Jordan, Jr., Esq. Endowed Chair in Civil Rights at Howard University, a writer, law professor, and the former president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

She talks to Jen Rubin and The Contrarian about why she chose to celebrate, focus, and reflect upon last Monday as Dr. Martin Luther King, rather than as the inauguration of a man who “came out like a bear.” She goes on to talk about—with her characteristic lucidity and passion—about the 14th amendment.