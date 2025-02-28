Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Jen Rubin on the future of the U.S. military

Yesterday, five former defense secretaries released an open letter calling the dismissals of senior military leaders as “reckless” and urged Congress not to confirm their successors. The men closed the letter with a terse assertation, “We're not asking members of Congress to do us a favor; we're asking them to do their jobs. We're urging them to take George Washington's warning to heart”.

Senator Kristen Gillibrand and Jen Rubin discuss the future of the U.S. military, appropriations, and more.

Senator Kristen Gillibrand has been serving the state of New York as its Democratic Senator since 2009. In just her first term in the Senate, Kirsten led the effort to repeal the discriminatory "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy, which banned LGBTQ people from serving openly in the military. She also passed the historic 9/11 health bill, which ensured that first responders and 9/11 survivors got the health care they deserved. More recently, she drafted and passed the STOCK Act to ban members of Congress and their families from insider trading. Senator Gillibrand sits on the Special Committee on Aging, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Appropriations Committee, and the Armed Services Committee.