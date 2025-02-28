Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
1

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Jen Rubin on the future of the U.S. military

Jennifer Rubin
Feb 28, 2025
1
1
Share
Transcript

Yesterday, five former defense secretaries released an open letter calling the dismissals of senior military leaders as “reckless” and urged Congress not to confirm their successors. The men closed the letter with a terse assertation, “We're not asking members of Congress to do us a favor; we're asking them to do their jobs. We're urging them to take George Washington's warning to heart”.

Senator Kristen Gillibrand and Jen Rubin discuss the future of the U.S. military, appropriations, and more.

Senator Kristen Gillibrand has been serving the state of New York as its Democratic Senator since 2009. In just her first term in the Senate, Kirsten led the effort to repeal the discriminatory "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy, which banned LGBTQ people from serving openly in the military. She also passed the historic 9/11 health bill, which ensured that first responders and 9/11 survivors got the health care they deserved. More recently, she drafted and passed the STOCK Act to ban members of Congress and their families from insider trading. Senator Gillibrand sits on the Special Committee on Aging, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Appropriations Committee, and the Armed Services Committee.

The Contrarian
The Contrarian
Authors
Jennifer Rubin
Recent Posts
ALERT: Trump and Vance berate Zelensky, kick him out of White House
  Ilan Goldenberg and Jennifer Rubin
Ben Wikler and Jen Rubin in conversation
  Jennifer Rubin and Ben Wikler
Dr. Steven Kull and Jen Rubin on public perception of foreign aid and tariffs
  Jennifer Rubin and Steven Kull
Jamie Raskin and the Constitutional Cavalry
  Harry Litman and The Contrarian
Representative Jim Himes and Jen Rubin on bowing down to the Executive
  Jennifer Rubin and Rep. Jim Himes
Congressman Ritchie Torres and Jen Rubin discuss the government spending bill
  Jennifer Rubin
Susanne Craig, Russ Buettner, and Jen Rubin on Trump's financial feints
  Jennifer RubinSusanne Craig, and Russell Buettner