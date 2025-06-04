RFK Jr. doesn't know what he's doing: Katherine Eban on the world of 'Make America Healthy Again'

Calley Means is a top adviser to RFK Jr. and an outspoken proponent of the “Make America Healthy Again” movement. Katherine Eban joins Jen to discuss her latest piece in Vanity Fair investigating Means’ rise to power, his nonexistent background in medicine and healthcare, and the general erosion of the Department of Health and Human Services

Read Katherine’s piece The Dizzying Rise of MAHA Warrior Calley Means, RFK Jr.’s Right-Hand Man in Vanity Fair here.

Katherine Eban is an award-winning investigative journalist, Vanity Fair special correspondent, best-selling author, and Andrew Carnegie fellow. Her articles on topics from pharmaceutical counterfeiting and gun trafficking to COVID-19’s origins, have won international attention and numerous awards. Her Vanity Fair article “Rorschach and Awe,” which first identified the architects of the CIA’s torture methods used on 9/11 detainees, inspired the 2019 film “The Report.” Her Vanity Fair article on the U.S. bird flu outbreak in dairy cows won the 2024 George Polk award for national reporting.