Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson on the fight for reproductive freedom

Three years ago, Roe v. Wade was overturned in the Supreme Court, dismantling the right to abortion care in America. Since then, there has been a massive uptick in states adopting draconian abortion policies.

President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Alexis McGill Johnson joins April to discuss how the attempt to control people’s bodies leads to the surveillance and criminalization of the population, the Supreme Court allowing states to deny Medicaid payments for Planned Parenthood, and what is needed in the fight forward.

Alexis McGill Johnson is president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA), a national nonprofit organization that is the country's most trusted name in sexual and reproductive health and education. Johnson is a longstanding champion for social and racial justice, a respected social and cultural organizer, and a tireless advocate for reproductive rights and access to high-quality, affordable health care. She has been part of Planned Parenthood leadership for more than 15 years.