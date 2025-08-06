The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson on the fight for reproductive freedom

"Your ability to control who you are and express yourself is the same core animation of what it means to be able to cast your ballot and express your views and your opinion."
April Ryan's avatar
Alexis McGill Johnson's avatar
April Ryan
and
Alexis McGill Johnson
Aug 06, 2025
Three years ago, Roe v. Wade was overturned in the Supreme Court, dismantling the right to abortion care in America. Since then, there has been a massive uptick in states adopting draconian abortion policies.

President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Alexis McGill Johnson joins April to discuss how the attempt to control people’s bodies leads to the surveillance and criminalization of the population, the Supreme Court allowing states to deny Medicaid payments for Planned Parenthood, and what is needed in the fight forward.

Alexis McGill Johnson is president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA), a national nonprofit organization that is the country's most trusted name in sexual and reproductive health and education. Johnson is a longstanding champion for social and racial justice, a respected social and cultural organizer, and a tireless advocate for reproductive rights and access to high-quality, affordable health care. She has been part of Planned Parenthood leadership for more than 15 years.

