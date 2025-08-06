Republicans' attempt to redistrict Texas is a power grab: Ari Berman explains

Today is the 60th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, a landmark piece of legislation that bans racial discrimination in voting, including racist gerrymandering. But, Texas Republicans seem to have forgotten this, given the fact their new proposed redistricting map disenfranchises Black and Latino voters.

Ari Berman, Mother Jones’ voting rights correspondent, joins Jen to explain how the proposed map unfairly favors white Republican voters, how the Supreme Court opened the door for more gerrymandering, and if Democrats in other states should wage their own gerrymandering campaign.

Ari Berman is Mother Jones' national voting rights correspondent. He’s the author of the new book Minority Rule: The Right-Wing Attack on the Will of the People—and the Fight to Resist It, as well as Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America.