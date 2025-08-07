The fight for Texas is a fight for democracy: Rep. Chris Turner on why he broke quorum

On Sunday, Texas House Representative Chris Turner left the state with his colleagues in order to break quorum as a means to block Republicans’ redistricting plan that disenfranchises Black and Hispanic voters.

Now, he joins Jen to discuss why he joined his colleagues in leaving the state, how Texas Republicans are blindly following Trump’s orders to make a discriminatory map even more discriminatory, and why every American—not just Texans—need to care about this fight.

Texas Representative Chris Turner has served Tarrant County in the Texas Legislature for six terms, representing parts of Arlington and Grand Prairie. Chris created the Veterans Cash scratch-off ticket that has raised more than $150 million to aid Texas veterans. He also authored the constitutional amendment to create a 100% property tax exemption for surviving spouses of servicemembers killed in the line of duty. He played a pivotal role in the passage of payday lending ordinances in both Arlington and Grand Prairie and has authored laws that safeguard consumers from unexpected utility rate hikes and tenants from unscrupulous landlords.