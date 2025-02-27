Playback speed
Representative Jim Himes and Jen Rubin on bowing down to the Executive

Jennifer Rubin
and
Rep. Jim Himes
Feb 27, 2025
Congressman Jim Himes and Jen Rubin discuss the Republican-controlled Congress bowing down to the Executive, the worsening impacts of MAGA on the American population, the US-Russia relationship, and more.

Representative Jim Himes represents Connecticut’s 4th District in the United States House of Representatives where he is serving his ninth term. He serves as Ranking Member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and on the House Financial Services Committee. Make sure to stay connected with the Congressman on his Substack here.

Jennifer Rubin
