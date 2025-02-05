Rally against Musk Urges Senate to Act

Yesterday, thousands of individuals rallied outside the Treasury Department to voice their outrage against Elon Musk being handed the keys to the Executive Branch. Jen Rubin speaks with Ezra Levin, the co-founder of the organization that planned the event, about the demands of the people.

Ezra Levin is the co-founder and co-executive director of Indivisible, a grassroots organization made up of thousands of group leaders and more than a million members taking regular, iterative, and increasingly complex actions to resist the GOPs agenda, elect local champions, and fight for progressive policies.