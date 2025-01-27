Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
20
14

Olivia Julianna interviews Senator Adam Schiff

One of our strongest defenders of democracy discusses the threats of Trump's second term
Olivia Julianna
Jan 27, 2025
20
14
Share
Transcript

Few lawmakers in this country, if any, can claim more firsthand experience battling the corruptions of a Trump presidency than California Senator Adam Schiff, former chair of the House Intelligence Committee and lead prosecutor in the first Trump impeachment trial. Schiff speaks with Olivia Julianna on the threats of Trump’s executive orders, the dangerous precedents he has already set, and how all of this is all still Not Normal.

The Contrarian
The Contrarian
Authors
Olivia Julianna
Writes A New Perspective Subscribe
Recent Posts
Coffee with The Contrarians
  Jennifer Rubin and Norman Eisen
Coffee with The Contrarians
  Norman Eisen and Jennifer Rubin
Jen Rubin and Steven Cook on America's transatlantic relations
  Jennifer Rubin and Steven Cook
Jen & Norm's Contrarians’ Day Live!
  Jonathan AlterJennifer Rubin, and Norman Eisen
Jen Rubin and Adam Hochschild look to history to explain the present
  Jennifer Rubin and Adam Hochschild
Amb. Susan Rice and Jen Rubin on Trump's wrecking-ball impact on international relations
  Jennifer Rubin and Ambassador Susan E. Rice
Meet our Founding Contributors
  The Contrarian
Trump's influence on the economy from a historical perspective
  Jennifer Rubin and H.W. Brands