Few lawmakers in this country, if any, can claim more firsthand experience battling the corruptions of a Trump presidency than California Senator Adam Schiff, former chair of the House Intelligence Committee and lead prosecutor in the first Trump impeachment trial. Schiff speaks with Olivia Julianna on the threats of Trump’s executive orders, the dangerous precedents he has already set, and how all of this is all still Not Normal.
Olivia Julianna interviews Senator Adam Schiff
One of our strongest defenders of democracy discusses the threats of Trump's second term
Jan 27, 2025
