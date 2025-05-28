The Contrarian

The Contrarian


Olivia Julianna asks Congressional Democrats about the way forward

"I just cannot sign up for the circular firing squad," says Senator Elissa Slotkin.
Olivia Julianna's avatar
Olivia Julianna
May 28, 2025


How can Democrats best combat the Trump administration’s authoritarian overreach? How will they convince Americans of the urgency of this fight? And how do they plan to win back the ground they lost in 2024? Democratic strategist

Olivia Julianna
takes a trip to Capitol Hill to ask leading Democrats about their vision for the party’s future.

