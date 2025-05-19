Offsides with Pablo Torre: How Sports Talk Wins the Manosphere

Jen is still on vacation. But that doesn’t mean you’re missing a Monday episode of Offsides with Pablo Torre! Today, Pablo is joined by Dan Arrigg Koh to discuss the need for Democrats to act authentically if they want to connect with anyone, Trump’s inability to talk ball, and how sports can serve as a gateway for political engagement for young men.

Daniel Arrigg Koh is the former is Deputy Assistant to President Joe Biden and Deputy Director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. He is also the host of The People’s Cabinet, a podcast “that directly explains the top issues facing our country today”. Make sure to keep up with Dan on his socials here.

Pablo Torre is an American sportswriter, podcaster, and television host. He contributes to various programs at ESPN, including Pardon The Interruption and Around The Horn. Keep up with Pablo on his Substack and podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out .