The Contrarian

Share post
Offsides with Pablo Torre: How Sports Talk Wins the Manosphere

"If we’re going to fight a culture war, you do not want to cede the largest bit of available real estate in American culture — and that’s sports"
Pablo Torre's avatar
Dan Koh's avatar
Pablo Torre
and
Dan Koh
May 19, 2025
Share
Jen is still on vacation. But that doesn’t mean you’re missing a Monday episode of Offsides with Pablo Torre! Today, Pablo is joined by Dan Arrigg Koh to discuss the need for Democrats to act authentically if they want to connect with anyone, Trump’s inability to talk ball, and how sports can serve as a gateway for political engagement for young men.

Daniel Arrigg Koh is the former is Deputy Assistant to President Joe Biden and Deputy Director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. He is also the host of The People’s Cabinet, a podcast “that directly explains the top issues facing our country today”. Make sure to keep up with Dan on his socials here.

Pablo Torre is an American sportswriter, podcaster, and television host. He contributes to various programs at ESPN, including Pardon The Interruption and Around The Horn. Keep up with Pablo on his Substack and podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out .

