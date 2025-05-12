Offsides with Pablo Torre: Bill Belichick, El Clásico, and leadership in sports

Pablo Torre is back with his weekly segment ‘Offsides’ to give the latest updates in the world of sports. By far the biggest story in sports right now is regarding the relationship between former General Manager of the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick, and his 24 year old girlfriend/personal agent. Listen to Pablo’s full podcast covering the relationship between Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson here.

Other topics of discussion include Sunday’s El Clásico game where Barcelona bested Real Madrid 4-3 and what it means to be a leader in the world of sports.

Pablo Torre is an American sportswriter, podcaster, and television host. He contributes to various programs at ESPN, including Pardon The Interruption and Around The Horn. Keep up with Pablo on his Substack and podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out .